Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.44. 1,128,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,390. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

