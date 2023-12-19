Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 946 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.46. 321,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,208. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.81 and its 200 day moving average is $119.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

