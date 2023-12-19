Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Stake Boosted by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 3.12% of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MILN traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.92. 2,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,782. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.02 million, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73.

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

