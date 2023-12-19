Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.23 and last traded at $29.34. Approximately 307,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,830,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Uranium ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 189.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

