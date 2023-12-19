Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Trading Down 6.2 %

GORO opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 200.0% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 57,002 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gold Resource by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,204,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 29.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 39,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

