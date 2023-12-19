Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 87,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 177,691 shares.The stock last traded at $40.04 and had previously closed at $40.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.38 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 111.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,784 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 29.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

