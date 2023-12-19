Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBIL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 8,701.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

GBIL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.02. 393,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,695. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.91.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.