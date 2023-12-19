Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Greene County Bancorp has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $36.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $443.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 23.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 833.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 220.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 834.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

