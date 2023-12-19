Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires 135 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 34.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.43. The company had a trading volume of 374,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,366. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

