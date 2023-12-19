Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires Shares of 18,675 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Crown by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Crown during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Crown by 91.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Crown in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCK traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.00. 208,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,865. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

