Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys 275 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 1.5% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after buying an additional 88,010,804 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,556,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,232,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,906,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,218,144,000 after purchasing an additional 756,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,383. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

