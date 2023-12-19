Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Intuit were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,408,000 after buying an additional 101,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $618.27. The company had a trading volume of 445,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,947. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $621.13. The firm has a market cap of $173.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC started coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.