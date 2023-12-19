Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Corning were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Corning by 9.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Corning by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Corning by 41.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at $6,025,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,710. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.71%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

