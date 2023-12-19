Hall Laurie J Trustee Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $4,927,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,035,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,107.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Amgen

Amgen Trading Up 1.3 %

AMGN traded up $3.54 on Tuesday, reaching $279.02. 808,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,115. The company has a market cap of $149.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.39 and its 200-day moving average is $253.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.