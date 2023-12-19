Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in State Street by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in State Street by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 90.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $77.80. The stock had a trading volume of 466,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 40.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

View Our Latest Report on STT

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.