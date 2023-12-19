Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 147,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,206 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.73. 1,828,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,709. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

