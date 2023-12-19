Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $7,511,469 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.65. 565,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,753. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $179.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

