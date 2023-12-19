Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $8.19 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 3.5% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.95.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.34. 332,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,640. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.60 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

