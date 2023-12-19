Hall Laurie J Trustee Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.19. 4,126,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,481,489. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

