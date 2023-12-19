Hall Laurie J Trustee Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 60.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,747,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,613,387. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

