Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases 80 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 2.0% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,718,427,000 after acquiring an additional 866,600 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,221,386,000 after purchasing an additional 559,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.74. 684,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,827. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.27. The stock has a market cap of $168.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

