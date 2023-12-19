Hall Laurie J Trustee Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 1.3% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,975,000 after purchasing an additional 188,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,673,162,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,441,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,342,000 after acquiring an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,080,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $122.53. 308,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,023. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

