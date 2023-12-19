Hall Laurie J Trustee Reduces Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,738 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $215,125,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768,909 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $310.19. 233,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,312. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.71 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.74.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

