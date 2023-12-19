Hall Laurie J Trustee Reduces Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,997,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 114,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 30,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.11. 914,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,751. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $139.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on DLR shares. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

