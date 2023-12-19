Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 1,025 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 101.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.86. 163,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -275.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEP. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

