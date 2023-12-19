Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 1,575 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. New York Times makes up about 1.3% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.97. 489,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,423. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.15.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $598.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. New York Times’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

