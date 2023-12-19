Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 1,700 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $5,582,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 6.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,164,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

