Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 4,744 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.10. The company had a trading volume of 45,931,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,834,082. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $143.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $224.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,161.35, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

