Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 500 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGE. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 164,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of ESGE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.02. 470,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,526. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

