Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 5,700 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Gentex were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 209.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 596,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,280. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.