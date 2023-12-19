Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 620 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $38,700,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

AMAT traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.95. 1,380,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,865. The stock has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $164.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

