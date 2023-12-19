Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 75 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.7 %

TMO traded up $8.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $527.32. 894,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,658. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

