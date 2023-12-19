Hall Laurie J Trustee Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,500,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $10,078,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 205,905 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,565 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $143.49. The stock has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

