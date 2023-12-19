Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Stake Raised by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned 0.96% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 60.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 454.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Get Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Performance

HTAB opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.