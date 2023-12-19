Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) is Marshall Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up 8.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 2.11% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $24,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTRB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,085.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA HTRB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.01. 85,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.