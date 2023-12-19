HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 132,359 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,359 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF makes up about 1.0% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,273,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,276 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,673,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,949,000 after purchasing an additional 526,575 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,031,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,056,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,498,000 after buying an additional 411,036 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 621,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,995. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.1611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

