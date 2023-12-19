HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 10,572 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,572 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after buying an additional 801,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after buying an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after buying an additional 689,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.49. 49,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,708. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.19.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.12.

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

