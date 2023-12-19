HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 128.3% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 85.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 161,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1,648.1% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 37,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 39.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.4 %

DG traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $127.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,726. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $251.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.58 and its 200 day moving average is $139.66.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

