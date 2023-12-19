HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 11,687 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Citigroup lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $86.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,434. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

