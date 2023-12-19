HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 29,107 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,107 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $3,718,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 762,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,382,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.4% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 233,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $35.83. 446,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

