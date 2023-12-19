HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Stock Up 0.2 %

MMM traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.04. 396,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

