HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $26.17 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $436.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $437.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $407.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

