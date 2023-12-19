HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Altria Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after buying an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 240.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after buying an additional 3,126,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $130,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,020,470. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Altria Group

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.