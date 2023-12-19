HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.97. 228,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,511. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

