HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 315.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,459 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 1.0% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $34.07. 549,060 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

