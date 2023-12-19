HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 26,690 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,690 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GINN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,416. The firm has a market cap of $359.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.38. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $52.22.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

