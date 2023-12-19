HC Wainwright Lowers Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) to Neutral

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RPHM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RPHM

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RPHM stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $11.30.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPHM. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.