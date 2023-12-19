Head-To-Head Analysis: Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) & Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV)

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) and Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Savers Value Village’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unrivaled Brands $52.01 million 0.12 -$188.93 million $0.01 0.79 Savers Value Village $1.44 billion 1.80 $84.72 million N/A N/A

Savers Value Village has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Unrivaled Brands and Savers Value Village, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00

Savers Value Village has a consensus price target of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 72.12%. Given Savers Value Village’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Savers Value Village’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unrivaled Brands -2.37% N/A -1.16% Savers Value Village 2.40% 34.22% 2.35%

Summary

Savers Value Village beats Unrivaled Brands on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

