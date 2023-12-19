Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 30,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 490,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $535.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,397,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,356 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 70.4% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 818,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,120,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after buying an additional 519,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 473,323 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.