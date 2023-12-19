Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Declares $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.759 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. Heartland BancCorp has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $175.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.04.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

